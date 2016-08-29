Uroczyste wręczenie odbyło się w Nowym Jorku, w Madison Square Garden. Przed zakończoną galą Madonna miała 20 statuetek, a Beyonce 16. Na gali Beyonce triumfowała - zdobyła aż siedem nagród, wygrywając we wszystkich prestiżowych kategoriach, w tym teledysk roku. Ustapiła tylko w jednej - przegrała rywalizację o nagrodę za najlepszą rywalizację o profesjonalną, artystyczną reżyserie klipu. Tu zwycięzcą został teledysk Davida Bowiego "Blackstar".

W tym roku pojawiła się nowa kategoria Breakthrough Long Form Video przeznaczona dla artystów, którzy zamieniają swe płyty w jeden wielki teledysk. Beyonce, która i tu wygrała zamieściła swój w serwisie Tidal.

Oto lista zwycięzców gali, zaznaczeni zwycięzcy:



Video of the Year (teledysk roku):

Adele – "Hello"

Beyoncé – "Formation"

Drake – "Hotline Bling"

Justin Bieber – "Sorry"

Kanye West – "Famous"

Best Female Video:

Adele – "Hello"

Beyoncé – "Hold Up"

Sia – "Cheap Thrills"

Ariana Grande – "Into You"

Rihanna ft. Drake – "Work" (short version)

Best Male Video:Drake – "Hotline Bling"

Bryson Tiller – "Don’t"

Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna – "This Is What You Came For"

Kanye West – "Famous"

The Weeknd – "Can’t Feel My Face"

Best Collaboration:

Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Freedom"

Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign – "Work From Home"

Ariana Grande ft. Lil Wayne – "Let Me Love You"

Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna – "This Is What You Came For"

Rihanna ft. Drake – "Work" (short version)

Best Hip Hop Video:

Drake – "Hotline Bling"

Desiigner – "Panda"

Bryson Tiller – "Don’t"

Chance The Rapper – "Angels"

2 Chainz – "Watch Out"

Best Pop Video:Adele – "Hello"

Beyoncé – "Formation"

Justin Bieber – "Sorry"

Alessia Cara – "Wild Things"

Ariana Grande – "Into You"

Best Rock Video:All Time Low – "Missing You"

Coldplay – "Adventure Of A Lifetime"

Fall Out Boy ft. Demi Lovato – "Irresistible"

twenty one pilots – "Heathens"

Panic! At The Disco – "Victorious"

Best Electronic Video:

Calvin Harris & Disciples – "How Deep Is Your Love"

99 Souls ft. Destiny’s Child & Brandy – "The Girl Is Mine"

Mike Posner – "I Took A Pill In Ibiza"

Afrojack – "SummerThing!"

The Chainsmokers ft. Daya – "Don’t Let Me Down"

Breakthrough Long Form Video:Florence + The Machine – The Odyssey

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Justin Bieber – PURPOSE: The Movement

Chris Brown – Royalty

Troye Sivan – Blue Neighbourhood Trilogy

Best New Artist:

Bryson Tiller

Desiigner

Zara Larsson

Lukas Graham

DNCE

Song of Summer Presented by Verizon:Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna – "This Is What You Came For"

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – "Closer"

Drake featuring Kyla & Wizkid – "One Dance"

Fifth Harmony featuring Fetty Wap – "All In My Head (Flex)"

Justin Timberlake – "Can’t Stop The Feeling"

Kent Jones – "Don’t Mind"

Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber MØ– "Cold Water"

Nick Jonas featuring Ty Dolla $ign – "Bacon"

Selena Gomez – "Kill ‘Em With Kindness"

Sia – "Cheap Thrills"

Best Art Direction:

Beyoncé – "Hold Up"

Fergie – "M.I.L.F. $"

Drake – "Hotline Bling"

David Bowie – "Blackstar"

Adele – "Hello"

Best Choreography:

Beyoncé – "Formation"

Missy Elliott ft. Pharrell – "WTF (Where They From)"

Beyoncé – "Sorry"

FKA Twigs – "M3LL155X"

Florence + The Machine – "Delilah"

Best Direction:

Beyoncé – "Formation"

Coldplay – "Up&Up"

Adele – "Hello"

David Bowie – "Lazarus"

Tame Impala – "The Less I Know The Better"

Best Cinematography:

Beyoncé – "Formation"

Adele – "Hello"

David Bowie – "Lazarus"

Alesso – "I Wanna Know"

Ariana Grande – "Into You"

Best Editing:

Beyoncé – "Formation"

Adele – "Hello"

Fergie – "M.I.L.F. $"

David Bowie – "Lazarus"

Ariana Grande – "Into You"

Best Visual Effects:

Coldplay – "Up&Up"

FKA Twigs – "M3LL155X"

Adele – "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)"

The Weeknd – "Can’t Feel My Face"

Zayn – "PILLOWTALK"