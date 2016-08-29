Nad ranem naszego czasu zakończyła się gala rozdania nagród MTV. Wielką zwyciężczynią jest Beyonce, która właśnie pobiła rekord Madonny w liczbie otrzymanych statuetek.
Uroczyste wręczenie odbyło się w Nowym Jorku, w Madison Square Garden. Przed zakończoną galą Madonna miała 20 statuetek, a Beyonce 16. Na gali Beyonce triumfowała - zdobyła aż siedem nagród, wygrywając we wszystkich prestiżowych kategoriach, w tym teledysk roku. Ustapiła tylko w jednej - przegrała rywalizację o nagrodę za najlepszą rywalizację o profesjonalną, artystyczną reżyserie klipu. Tu zwycięzcą został teledysk Davida Bowiego "Blackstar".
W tym roku pojawiła się nowa kategoria Breakthrough Long Form Video przeznaczona dla artystów, którzy zamieniają swe płyty w jeden wielki teledysk. Beyonce, która i tu wygrała zamieściła swój w serwisie Tidal.
Oto lista zwycięzców gali, zaznaczeni zwycięzcy:
Video of the Year (teledysk roku):
Adele – "Hello"
Beyoncé – "Formation"
Drake – "Hotline Bling"
Justin Bieber – "Sorry"
Kanye West – "Famous"
Best Female Video:
Adele – "Hello"
Beyoncé – "Hold Up"
Sia – "Cheap Thrills"
Ariana Grande – "Into You"
Rihanna ft. Drake – "Work" (short version)
Best Male Video:Drake – "Hotline Bling"
Bryson Tiller – "Don’t"
Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna – "This Is What You Came For"
Kanye West – "Famous"
The Weeknd – "Can’t Feel My Face"
Best Collaboration:
Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Freedom"
Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign – "Work From Home"
Ariana Grande ft. Lil Wayne – "Let Me Love You"
Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna – "This Is What You Came For"
Rihanna ft. Drake – "Work" (short version)
Best Hip Hop Video:
Drake – "Hotline Bling"
Desiigner – "Panda"
Bryson Tiller – "Don’t"
Chance The Rapper – "Angels"
2 Chainz – "Watch Out"
Best Pop Video:Adele – "Hello"
Beyoncé – "Formation"
Justin Bieber – "Sorry"
Alessia Cara – "Wild Things"
Ariana Grande – "Into You"
Best Rock Video:All Time Low – "Missing You"
Coldplay – "Adventure Of A Lifetime"
Fall Out Boy ft. Demi Lovato – "Irresistible"
twenty one pilots – "Heathens"
Panic! At The Disco – "Victorious"
Best Electronic Video:
Calvin Harris & Disciples – "How Deep Is Your Love"
99 Souls ft. Destiny’s Child & Brandy – "The Girl Is Mine"
Mike Posner – "I Took A Pill In Ibiza"
Afrojack – "SummerThing!"
The Chainsmokers ft. Daya – "Don’t Let Me Down"
Breakthrough Long Form Video:Florence + The Machine – The Odyssey
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Justin Bieber – PURPOSE: The Movement
Chris Brown – Royalty
Troye Sivan – Blue Neighbourhood Trilogy
Best New Artist:
Bryson Tiller
Desiigner
Zara Larsson
Lukas Graham
DNCE
Song of Summer Presented by Verizon:Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna – "This Is What You Came For"
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – "Closer"
Drake featuring Kyla & Wizkid – "One Dance"
Fifth Harmony featuring Fetty Wap – "All In My Head (Flex)"
Justin Timberlake – "Can’t Stop The Feeling"
Kent Jones – "Don’t Mind"
Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber MØ– "Cold Water"
Nick Jonas featuring Ty Dolla $ign – "Bacon"
Selena Gomez – "Kill ‘Em With Kindness"
Sia – "Cheap Thrills"
Best Art Direction:
Beyoncé – "Hold Up"
Fergie – "M.I.L.F. $"
Drake – "Hotline Bling"
David Bowie – "Blackstar"
Adele – "Hello"
Best Choreography:
Beyoncé – "Formation"
Missy Elliott ft. Pharrell – "WTF (Where They From)"
Beyoncé – "Sorry"
FKA Twigs – "M3LL155X"
Florence + The Machine – "Delilah"
Best Direction:
Beyoncé – "Formation"
Coldplay – "Up&Up"
Adele – "Hello"
David Bowie – "Lazarus"
Tame Impala – "The Less I Know The Better"
Best Cinematography:
Beyoncé – "Formation"
Adele – "Hello"
David Bowie – "Lazarus"
Alesso – "I Wanna Know"
Ariana Grande – "Into You"
Best Editing:
Beyoncé – "Formation"
Adele – "Hello"
Fergie – "M.I.L.F. $"
David Bowie – "Lazarus"
Ariana Grande – "Into You"
Best Visual Effects:
Coldplay – "Up&Up"
FKA Twigs – "M3LL155X"
Adele – "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)"
The Weeknd – "Can’t Feel My Face"
Zayn – "PILLOWTALK"