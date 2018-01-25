Album "Man of The Woods" trafi do sklepów 2 lutego. Jednym z najmocniej wyczekiwanych akcentów nowej płyty Justina Timberlake'a jest duet z Chrisem Stapletonem. Warto poznać nagranie
Oto nagranie, które sprawiło, że media społecznościowe się dziś zagotowały.
Nowy album Justina Timberlake'a "Man of The Woods" trafi do sprzedaży 2 lutego. Producentami nagrań na nowym albumie Justina Timberlake'a zostali The Neptunes oraz Timbaland
Krążek trafi do sklepów 2 lutego. Oto lista utworów, które trafi na płytę.
1. Filthy
2. Midnight Summer Jam
3. Sauce
4. Man of the Woods
5. Higher, Higher
6. Wave
7. Supplies
8. Morning Light (featuring Alicia Keys)
9. Say Something (featuring Chris Stapleton)
10. Hers (Interlude)
11. Flannel
12. Montana
13. Breeze Off the Pond
14. Livin' Off the Land
15. The Hard Stuff
16. Young Man