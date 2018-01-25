Oto nagranie, które sprawiło, że media społecznościowe się dziś zagotowały.

Nowy album Justina Timberlake'a "Man of The Woods" trafi do sprzedaży 2 lutego. Producentami nagrań na nowym albumie Justina Timberlake'a zostali The Neptunes oraz Timbaland

Krążek trafi do sklepów 2 lutego. Oto lista utworów, które trafi na płytę.

1. Filthy

2. Midnight Summer Jam

3. Sauce

4. Man of the Woods

5. Higher, Higher

6. Wave

7. Supplies

8. Morning Light (featuring Alicia Keys)

9. Say Something (featuring Chris Stapleton)

10. Hers (Interlude)

11. Flannel

12. Montana

13. Breeze Off the Pond

14. Livin' Off the Land

15. The Hard Stuff

16. Young Man