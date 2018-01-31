Album "You're Not Alone" trafi do sklepów w pierwszy weekend marca. Oto jego zapowiedź - nagranie "Ever Again"
"You’re Not Alone" to jego pierwszy album Andrew W.K. z nowym materiałem od prawie 12 lat.
Album ukazuje się na płycie CD i podwójnym winylu.
Tracklista CD:
1. The Power of Partying
2. Music Is Worth Living For
3. Ever Again
4. I Don't Know Anything
5. The Feeling of Being Alive
6. Party Mindset
7. The Party Never Dies
8. Give Up On You
9. Keep On Going
10. In Your Darkest Moments
11. The Devil's On Your Side
12. Break The Curse
13. Total Freedom
14. Beyond Oblivion
15. Confusion and Clarity
16. You're Not Alone