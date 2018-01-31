"You’re Not Alone" to jego pierwszy album Andrew W.K. z nowym materiałem od prawie 12 lat.

Album ukazuje się na płycie CD i podwójnym winylu.

Tracklista CD:

1. The Power of Partying

2. Music Is Worth Living For

3. Ever Again

4. I Don't Know Anything

5. The Feeling of Being Alive

6. Party Mindset

7. The Party Never Dies

8. Give Up On You

9. Keep On Going

10. In Your Darkest Moments

11. The Devil's On Your Side

12. Break The Curse

13. Total Freedom

14. Beyond Oblivion

15. Confusion and Clarity

16. You're Not Alone