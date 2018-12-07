Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae, Drake, H.E.R, Lady Gaga i Bradley Cooper znaleźli się w gronie nominowanych do przyszłorocznych nagród Grammy. Nominacje do najważniejszych nagród amerykańskiego przemysłu muzycznego ogłoszono na trzy miesiące przed zaplanowaną galą Grammy.
Na tytuł autora najlepszego albumu mają szanse: Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Drake, H.E.R., Post Malone, Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves i Kendrick Lamar.
O najlepszy debiut mijającego roku zawalczą: Chloe X Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha, and Jorja Smith.
W kategorii "album rockowy" nominowano: Alice In Chains, Fall Out Boy, Ghost, Greta Van Fleet oraz Weezer.
Jako najlepsi artyści R'n'B do rywalizacji staną: Toni Braxton, Leon Bridges, Lalah Hathaway, H.E.R. i PJ Morton.
Lady Gaga i Bradley Cooper znaleźli się w gronie nominowanych w kategorii Najlepsza piosenka.
61. gala Grammy odbędzie się 10 lutego.
Oto nominowani w poszczególnych kategoriach:
Album of the Year
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake - Scorpion
Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys
Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer
Record of the Year
Cardi B - I Like It
Brandi Carlile - The Joke
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Drake - God's Plan
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Post Malone & 21 Savage - Rockstar
Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle
Song of the Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Ella Mai - Boo'd Up
Drake - God's Plan
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood
Brandi Carlile - The Joke
Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beck - Colors
Camila Cabello - Havana (Live)
Ariana Grande - God Is a Woman
Lady Gaga - Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)
Post Malone - Better Now
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato - Fall In Line
Backstreet Boys - Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B - Girls Like You
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton - Say Something
Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - The Middle
Best Pop Vocal Album
Camila Cabello - Camila
Kelly Clarkson - Meaning of Life
Ariana Grande - Sweetener
Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
Pink - Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift - Reputation
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - Love Is Here to Stay
Willie Nelson - My Way
Gregory Porter - Nat "King" Cole & Me
Seal - Standards (Deluxe)
Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!
Rap
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B - Be Careful
Drake - Nice for What
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead
Anderson .Paak - Bubblin
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink - Like I Do
6LACK ft. J. Cole - Pretty Little Fears
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar
Best Rap Song
Drake - God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead
Eminem - Lucky You
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode
Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar - Win
Best Rap Album
Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller- Swimming
Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap
Pusha-T - Daytona
Travis Scott - Astroworld
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys - Four Out of Five
Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good
THE FEVER 333 - Made An America
Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune
Halestorm - Uncomfortable
Best Metal Performance
Between the Buried and Me - Condemned to the Gallows
Deafheaven - Honeycomb
High on Fire - Electric Messiah
Trivium - Betrayer
Underoath - On My Teeth
Best Rock Song
Greta Van Fleet - Black Smoke Rising
Twenty One Pilots - Jumpsuit
Bring Me the Horizon - MANTRA
St. Vincent - Masseduction
Ghost - Rats
Best Rock Album
Alice in Chains - Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy - M A N I A
Ghost - Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet - From the Fires
Weezer - Pacific Daydream
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Beck - Colors
Björk - Utopia
David Byrne - American Utopia
St. Vincent - Masseduction
Best R&B Performance
Toni Braxton - Long As I Live
The Carters - Summer
Lalah Hathaway - Y O Y
H.E.R. - Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]
PJ Morton - First Began
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Leon Bridges - Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand
Betty LaVette - Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight
MAJOR. - Honest
PJ Morton - How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]
Charlie Wilson - Made for Love [ft. Lalah Hathaway]
Best R&B Song
Ella Mai - Boo’d Up
Miguel - Come Through and Chill [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]
Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer
H.E.R. - Focus
Toni Braxton - Long As I Live
Best Urban Contemporary Album
The Carters - Everything Is Love
Chloe x Halle - The Kids Are Alright
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz - Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
Miguel - War & Leisure
Meshell Ndegeocello - Ventriloquism
Best R&B Album
Toni Braxton - Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges - Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway - Honestly
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
PJ Morton - Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
Best Dance Recording
Above & Beyond - Northern Soul [ft. Richard Bedford]
Disclosure - Ultimatum [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]
Fisher - Losing It
Silk City & Dua Lipa - Electricity [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]
Virtual Self - Ghost Voices
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Jon Hopkins - Singularity
Justice - Woman
Sofi Tukker - Treehouse
SOPHIE - Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides
TOKiMONSTA - Lune Rouge
Comedy
Best Comedy Album
Patton Oswalt - Annihilation
Dave Chappelle - Equanimity & the Bird Revelation
Jim Gaffigan - Noble Ape
Fred Armisen - Standup for Drummers
Chris Rock - Tamborine
Best Remixed Recording
Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD - Audio (CID Remix Official Dance Remix)
Charlie Puth - How Long (EDX's Dubai Skyline Remix)
Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal - Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)
Kygo, Justin Jesso - Stargazing [ft. Justin Jesso] (Kaskade Remix)
HAIM - Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)
Music for Visual Media
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Call Me by Your Name
Deadpool 2
The Greatest Showman
Lady Bird
Stranger Things
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther
Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer - Blade Runner 2049
Michael Giacchino - Coco
Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water
John Williams - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Sufjan Stevens - Mystery of Love
Miguel - Remember Me [ft. Natalia Lafourcade]
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Keala Settle & the Greatest Showman Ensemble - This Is Me
Best Recording Package
Mitski - Be the Cowboy
BTS - Love Yourself: Tear
St. Vincent - Masseduction
The Chairman - The Offering
Foxhole - Well Kept Thing
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction (Locked N' Loaded)
The Decemberists - I’ll Be Your Girl
Grateful Dead - Pacific Northwest '73-74': The Complete Recordings
“Weird” Al Yankovic - Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic
Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds - Too Many Bad Habits
Best Album Notes
Various Artists - Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924 (James P. Leary)
Charles A. Asbury - 4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recordings Of America’s Iconic Instrument (Richard Martin & Ted Olson)
Sonny Clark Trio - The 1960 Time Sessions (Ben Ratliff)
Various Artists - The Product Of Our Souls: The Sound And Sway Of James Reese Europe's Society Orchestra (David Gilbert)
Bob Dylan - Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition) (Amanda Petrusich)
Various Artists - Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris (David Evans)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Best Music Video
The Carters - Apes***
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Joyner Lucas - I’m Not Racist
Janelle Monáe - PYNK
Tierra Whack - MUMBO JUMBO
Best Music Film
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
Whitney
Quincy
Itzhak
Elvis Presley: The King