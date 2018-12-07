Na tytuł autora najlepszego albumu mają szanse: Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Drake, H.E.R., Post Malone, Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves i Kendrick Lamar.

O najlepszy debiut mijającego roku zawalczą: Chloe X Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha, and Jorja Smith.

W kategorii "album rockowy" nominowano: Alice In Chains, Fall Out Boy, Ghost, Greta Van Fleet oraz Weezer.

Jako najlepsi artyści R'n'B do rywalizacji staną: Toni Braxton, Leon Bridges, Lalah Hathaway, H.E.R. i PJ Morton.

Lady Gaga i Bradley Cooper znaleźli się w gronie nominowanych w kategorii Najlepsza piosenka.

61. gala Grammy odbędzie się 10 lutego.

Oto nominowani w poszczególnych kategoriach:

Album of the Year

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake - Scorpion

Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer

Record of the Year

Cardi B - I Like It

Brandi Carlile - The Joke

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Drake - God's Plan

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Post Malone & 21 Savage - Rockstar

Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Ella Mai - Boo'd Up

Drake - God's Plan

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood

Brandi Carlile - The Joke

Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beck - Colors

Camila Cabello - Havana (Live)

Ariana Grande - God Is a Woman

Lady Gaga - Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)

Post Malone - Better Now

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato - Fall In Line

Backstreet Boys - Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B - Girls Like You

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton - Say Something

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - The Middle

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila Cabello - Camila

Kelly Clarkson - Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande - Sweetener

Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes

Pink - Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift - Reputation

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - Love Is Here to Stay

Willie Nelson - My Way

Gregory Porter - Nat "King" Cole & Me

Seal - Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!

Rap

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B - Be Careful

Drake - Nice for What

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead

Anderson .Paak - Bubblin

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink - Like I Do

6LACK ft. J. Cole - Pretty Little Fears

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar

Best Rap Song

Drake - God’s Plan

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead

Eminem - Lucky You

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode

Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar - Win

Best Rap Album

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller- Swimming

Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap

Pusha-T - Daytona

Travis Scott - Astroworld

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys - Four Out of Five

Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good

THE FEVER 333 - Made An America

Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune

Halestorm - Uncomfortable

Best Metal Performance

Between the Buried and Me - Condemned to the Gallows

Deafheaven - Honeycomb

High on Fire - Electric Messiah

Trivium - Betrayer

Underoath - On My Teeth

Best Rock Song

Greta Van Fleet - Black Smoke Rising

Twenty One Pilots - Jumpsuit

Bring Me the Horizon - MANTRA

St. Vincent - Masseduction

Ghost - Rats

Best Rock Album

Alice in Chains - Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy - M A N I A

Ghost - Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet - From the Fires

Weezer - Pacific Daydream

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Beck - Colors

Björk - Utopia

David Byrne - American Utopia

St. Vincent - Masseduction

Best R&B Performance

Toni Braxton - Long As I Live

The Carters - Summer

Lalah Hathaway - Y O Y

H.E.R. - Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]

PJ Morton - First Began

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Leon Bridges - Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand

Betty LaVette - Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight

MAJOR. - Honest

PJ Morton - How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]

Charlie Wilson - Made for Love [ft. Lalah Hathaway]

Best R&B Song

Ella Mai - Boo’d Up

Miguel - Come Through and Chill [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]

Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer

H.E.R. - Focus

Toni Braxton - Long As I Live

Best Urban Contemporary Album

The Carters - Everything Is Love

Chloe x Halle - The Kids Are Alright

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz - Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

Miguel - War & Leisure

Meshell Ndegeocello - Ventriloquism

Best R&B Album

Toni Braxton - Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges - Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway - Honestly

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

PJ Morton - Gumbo Unplugged (Live)

Best Dance Recording

Above & Beyond - Northern Soul [ft. Richard Bedford]

Disclosure - Ultimatum [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]

Fisher - Losing It

Silk City & Dua Lipa - Electricity [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]

Virtual Self - Ghost Voices

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Jon Hopkins - Singularity

Justice - Woman

Sofi Tukker - Treehouse

SOPHIE - Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

TOKiMONSTA - Lune Rouge

Comedy

Best Comedy Album

Patton Oswalt - Annihilation

Dave Chappelle - Equanimity & the Bird Revelation

Jim Gaffigan - Noble Ape

Fred Armisen - Standup for Drummers

Chris Rock - Tamborine

Best Remixed Recording

Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD - Audio (CID Remix Official Dance Remix)

Charlie Puth - How Long (EDX's Dubai Skyline Remix)

Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal - Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)

Kygo, Justin Jesso - Stargazing [ft. Justin Jesso] (Kaskade Remix)

HAIM - Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)

Music for Visual Media

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Call Me by Your Name

Deadpool 2

The Greatest Showman

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther

Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer - Blade Runner 2049

Michael Giacchino - Coco

Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water

John Williams - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Sufjan Stevens - Mystery of Love

Miguel - Remember Me [ft. Natalia Lafourcade]

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Keala Settle & the Greatest Showman Ensemble - This Is Me

Best Recording Package

Mitski - Be the Cowboy

BTS - Love Yourself: Tear

St. Vincent - Masseduction

The Chairman - The Offering

Foxhole - Well Kept Thing

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction (Locked N' Loaded)

The Decemberists - I’ll Be Your Girl

Grateful Dead - Pacific Northwest '73-74': The Complete Recordings

“Weird” Al Yankovic - Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic

Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds - Too Many Bad Habits

Best Album Notes

Various Artists - Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924 (James P. Leary)

Charles A. Asbury - 4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recordings Of America’s Iconic Instrument (Richard Martin & Ted Olson)

Sonny Clark Trio - The 1960 Time Sessions (Ben Ratliff)

Various Artists - The Product Of Our Souls: The Sound And Sway Of James Reese Europe's Society Orchestra (David Gilbert)

Bob Dylan - Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition) (Amanda Petrusich)

Various Artists - Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris (David Evans)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Best Music Video

The Carters - Apes***

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Joyner Lucas - I’m Not Racist

Janelle Monáe - PYNK

Tierra Whack - MUMBO JUMBO

Best Music Film

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

Whitney

Quincy

Itzhak

Elvis Presley: The King