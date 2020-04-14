"Hardwired... To Self-Destruct" było motywem przewodnim koncertu, który w sierpniu 2017 roku w San Francisco zagrała Metallica. Występ został udostępniony online w ramach akcji #ZostańWDomu oraz w ramach zbierania środków na rzecz fundacji All Within My Hands.
Oto pełen zapis koncertu:
1. Hardwired
2. Atlas, Rise!
3. For Whom the Bell Tolls
4. Fuel
5. The Unforgiven
6. Now That We're Dead
7. Moth Into Flame
8. Harvester of Sorrow
9. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
10. Motorbreath
11. Sad but True
12. One
13. Master of Puppets
14. Fade to Black
15. Seek & Destroy
Bis:
16. Battery
17. Nothing Else Matters
18. Enter Sandman