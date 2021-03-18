Od „Desert Rose” z Chebem Mami, poprzez „It’s Probably Me” z Erikiem Claptonem, aż do „44/876” z Shaggym, „Duets” poprowadzi słuchaczy przez najlepsze utwory, jakie Sting nagrał z innymi wykonawcami. 17-krotny laureat Grammy ma na koncie współpracę z takimi gwiazdami jak Mary J. Blige, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, Charles Aznavour, Mylène Farmer, Shaggy, Melody Gardot, Gashi i wielu innych. Pełna tracklista poniżej. Wśród zgromadzonych na albumie piosenek znajduje się jedna premiera – „September” w duecie z ikoną włoskiej muzyki – Zucchero.

Producentami wykonawczymi „Duets” są Guénaël „GG” Geay i Martin Kierszenbaum, a mastera wszystkich utworów dokonał Gene Grimaldi w Oasis Mastering w Los Angeles.

Sting – „Duets” – lista utworów:

Standard CD

1. Little Something with Melody Gardot

2. It’s Probably Me with Eric Clapton

3. Stolen Car with Mylène Farmer

4. Desert Rose with Cheb Mami

5. Rise & Fall with Craig David

6. Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige

7. Don’t Make Me Wait with Shaggy

8. Reste with GIMS

9. We'll Be Together with Annie Lennox

10. L'amour C'est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour

11. My Funny Valentine with Herbie Hancock

12. Fragile with Julio Iglesias

13. Mama with Gashi

14. September with Zucchero

15. Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry

16. None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore

17. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti