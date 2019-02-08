W dniu premiery artystka udostępniła nowy teledysk – tym razem do kawałka „break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored”.

To piąty album Ariany Grande i następca świetnie przyjętej płyty "Sweetener"

„thank u, next” – lista utworów:

1. imagine

2. needy

3. NASA

4. bloodline

5. fake smile

6. bad idea

7. make up

8. ghostin

9. in my head

10. 7 rings

11. thank u, next

12. break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored