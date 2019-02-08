W sklepach i serwisach cyfrowych pojawił się najnowszy album Ariany Grande – "thank u, next".
W dniu premiery artystka udostępniła nowy teledysk – tym razem do kawałka „break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored”.
To piąty album Ariany Grande i następca świetnie przyjętej płyty "Sweetener"
„thank u, next” – lista utworów:
1. imagine
2. needy
3. NASA
4. bloodline
5. fake smile
6. bad idea
7. make up
8. ghostin
9. in my head
10. 7 rings
11. thank u, next
12. break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored