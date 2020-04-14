"Hardwired... To Self-Destruct" było motywem przewodnim koncertu, który w sierpniu 2017 roku w San Francisco zagrała Metallica. Występ został udostępniony online w ramach akcji #ZostańWDomu oraz w ramach zbierania środków na rzecz fundacji All Within My Hands.

Oto pełen zapis koncertu:

1. Hardwired

2. Atlas, Rise!

3. For Whom the Bell Tolls

4. Fuel

5. The Unforgiven

6. Now That We're Dead

7. Moth Into Flame

8. Harvester of Sorrow

9. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

10. Motorbreath

11. Sad but True

12. One

13. Master of Puppets

14. Fade to Black

15. Seek & Destroy

Bis:

16. Battery

17. Nothing Else Matters

18. Enter Sandman