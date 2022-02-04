To zapowiedź nowej płyty zespołu "Unlimited Love"

Płyta trafi do sprzedaży 1 kwietnia. fani wiele obiecują sobie po albumie, bo mocny wpływ na kompozycje ma mieć John Frusciante.

Oto tracklista albumu.

1. Black Summer

2. Here Ever After

3. Aquatic Mouth Dance

4. Not the One

5. Poster Child

6. The Great Apes

7. It’s Only Natural

8. She’s A Lover

9. These Are The Ways

10. Whatchu Thinkin’

11. Bastards of Light

12. White Braids & Pillow Chair

13. One Way Traffic

14. Veronica

15. Let ‘Em Cry

16. The Heavy Wing

17. Tangelo