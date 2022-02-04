To zapowiedź nowej płyty zespołu "Unlimited Love"
Reklama
Płyta trafi do sprzedaży 1 kwietnia. fani wiele obiecują sobie po albumie, bo mocny wpływ na kompozycje ma mieć John Frusciante.
Oto tracklista albumu.
1. Black Summer
2. Here Ever After
3. Aquatic Mouth Dance
4. Not the One
5. Poster Child
6. The Great Apes
7. It’s Only Natural
8. She’s A Lover
9. These Are The Ways
10. Whatchu Thinkin’
11. Bastards of Light
12. White Braids & Pillow Chair
13. One Way Traffic
14. Veronica
15. Let ‘Em Cry
16. The Heavy Wing
17. Tangelo