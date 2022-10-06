Najlepsze tematy z filmów o Bondzie na jednej płycie
Album został nagrany w 2019 roku. Na składankę trafiły m.in. tematy z „From Russia With Love”, „Diamonds Are Forever”, „Live And Let Die”, „Golden Eye” i „Die Another Day” oraz nowa aranżacja orkiestrowa tytułowego utworu Hansa Zimmera i Billie Eilish „No Time To Die (Theme)”.
Premiera w sklepach i serwisach cyfrowych w piątek, 7 października.
„Bond 25” to historia obejmująca prawie 60 lat kina, opowiedziana poprzez utwory ułożone chronologicznie, poczynając od „Dr. No” z 1962 roku do „No Time To Die” z 2020.
Tracklista:
1. James Bond Theme – „Dr. No”
2. From Russia With Love – „From Russia With Love”
3. Goldfinger – „Goldfinger”
4. Thunderball – „Thunderball”
5. You Only Live Twice – „You Only Live Twice”
6. On Her Majesty's Secret Service – „On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”
7. Diamonds Are Forever – „Diamonds Are Forever”
8. Live And Let Die – „Live And Let Die”
9. The Man With The Golden Gun – „The Man With The Golden Gun”
10. Nobody Does It Better – „The Spy Who Loved Me”
11. Moonraker – „Moonraker”
12. For Your Eyes Only – „For Your Eyes Only”
13. All Time High – „Octopussy”
14. A View To Kill – „A View To Kill”
15. Living Daylights – „The Living Daylights”
16. Licence To Kill – „Licence To Kill”
17. GoldenEye – „GoldenEye”
18. Tomorrow Never Dies – „Tomorrow Never Dies”
19. The World Is Not Enough – „The World Is Not Enough”
20. Die Another Day – „Die Another Day”
21. You Know My Name – „Casino Royale”
22. Another Way To Die – „Quantum Of Solace”
23. Skyfall – „Skyfall”
24. Writing’s On The Wall – „Spectre”
25. Theme – „No Time To Die”
