Album został nagrany w 2019 roku. Na składankę trafiły m.in. tematy z „From Russia With Love”, „Diamonds Are Forever”, „Live And Let Die”, „Golden Eye” i „Die Another Day” oraz nowa aranżacja orkiestrowa tytułowego utworu Hansa Zimmera i Billie Eilish „No Time To Die (Theme)”.

Reklama

Premiera w sklepach i serwisach cyfrowych w piątek, 7 października.

„Bond 25” to historia obejmująca prawie 60 lat kina, opowiedziana poprzez utwory ułożone chronologicznie, poczynając od „Dr. No” z 1962 roku do „No Time To Die” z 2020.

Tracklista:

1. James Bond Theme – „Dr. No”

2. From Russia With Love – „From Russia With Love”

3. Goldfinger – „Goldfinger”

4. Thunderball – „Thunderball”

5. You Only Live Twice – „You Only Live Twice”

6. On Her Majesty's Secret Service – „On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”

7. Diamonds Are Forever – „Diamonds Are Forever”

8. Live And Let Die – „Live And Let Die”

9. The Man With The Golden Gun – „The Man With The Golden Gun”

10. Nobody Does It Better – „The Spy Who Loved Me”

11. Moonraker – „Moonraker”

12. For Your Eyes Only – „For Your Eyes Only”

13. All Time High – „Octopussy”

14. A View To Kill – „A View To Kill”

15. Living Daylights – „The Living Daylights”

16. Licence To Kill – „Licence To Kill”

17. GoldenEye – „GoldenEye”

18. Tomorrow Never Dies – „Tomorrow Never Dies”

19. The World Is Not Enough – „The World Is Not Enough”

20. Die Another Day – „Die Another Day”

21. You Know My Name – „Casino Royale”

22. Another Way To Die – „Quantum Of Solace”

23. Skyfall – „Skyfall”

24. Writing’s On The Wall – „Spectre”

25. Theme – „No Time To Die”