Kolejnym headlinerem FEST Festivalu 2022, który potrwa od 10 do 13 sierpnia jest duet The Chainsmokers.
Oprócz nich tego lata w Parku Śląskim wystąpią: James Arthur, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Nothing But Thieves, Fisher, Charlotte de Witte, Syml, Ashnikko, Imanbek, Kizo, Bitamina i inni.
Przypominamy, że na FEST Festivalu 2022 zagrają także Stromae, Woodkid, Jungle, Alfa Mist, Vitalic, slowthai, Gus Dapperton, Caribou, Son Lux, Scooter, FKJ,Yung Lean, Chloe Moriondo, JXDN, Duke Dumont, MK, oraz Young Leosia, Sokół oraz OIO.
Bilety na FEST Festival 2022 są dostępne na stronie www.festfestival.pl
KARNET 4 DNIOWY REGULAR TIX - 549 PLN
BILET WEEKENDOWYCH - 389 PLN
BILET JEDNODNIOWY - 299 PLN